Amit Shah calls meeting of Delhi MPs

Union minister and BJP leader Amit Shah called a meeting of all the member of Parliaments of Delhi on Friday at 8:30 pm. The meeting will also be attended by BJP's Delhi poll in-charge Prakash Javdekar and co-in charge Hardeep Puri and Nityanand Rai.

The voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 held today which saw a voting percentage 57.06, as per Chief Electoral Officer.

As per polls of exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win the Delhi elections with 52 seats. While BJP is predicted to bag 15 seats.

In 2015 Delhi elections, BJP had won three seats.

