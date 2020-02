BJP President JP Nadda summons Giriraj Singh over controversial remarks

Newly appointed BJP President JP Nadda has summoned Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh for his controversial remarks.

While addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on February 11, Giriraj Singh said, "I once said that Deoband is 'Gangotri' of terrorism.