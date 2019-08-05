J&K turmoil: Mobile internet suspended, cable tv snapped after house arrests of political leaders

Image for representation

Mobile internet was snapped in parts of Jammu and Kashmir after prominent leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were kept under house arrest. Service providers like Jio, BSNL, Airtel among others have complied with the instructions from the government. Suspension of mobile internet was announced late on Sunday night.

In response to Twitter user Rayees Wani who complained internet was snapped, service provider Airtel wrote: "Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya"

Turmoil in Jammu & Kashmir took a seriuos turn in Sunday as former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he was kept under house arrest. It soon became clear that People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and People's Confrence leader Sajad Lone was under house arrest as well.

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Along with the internet, cable tv services were disrupted too. Residents of Srinagar were unable to watch news after the arrest of political leaders.

After their house arrest, the leaders took to Twittter. Omar Abdullah was the first one to tweet about his house arrest. The tweet, quite understandably, sent shockwaves. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his solidarity with Omar Abdullah saying that he (Omar) was not alone in his fight.

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019

Internet services in the state are stopped only in case of a huge law and order situation. Speculations are being made as to what this crackdown may signify.

(With inputs from IANS)