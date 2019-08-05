Monday, August 05, 2019
     
J&K turmoil: Mobile internet suspended, cable tv snapped after house arrests of political leaders

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 3:00 IST
Representative News Image

Image for representation

Mobile internet was snapped in parts of Jammu and Kashmir after prominent leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were kept under house arrest. Service providers like Jio, BSNL, Airtel among others have complied with the instructions from the government. Suspension of mobile internet was announced late on Sunday night.

In response to Twitter user Rayees Wani who complained internet was snapped, service provider Airtel wrote: "Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya"

Turmoil in Jammu & Kashmir took a seriuos turn in Sunday as former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he was kept under house arrest. It soon became clear that People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and People's Confrence leader Sajad Lone was under house arrest as well. 

Along with the internet, cable tv services were disrupted too. Residents of Srinagar were unable to watch news after the arrest of political leaders.

After their house arrest, the leaders took to Twittter. Omar Abdullah was the first one to tweet about his house arrest. The tweet, quite understandably, sent shockwaves. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his solidarity with Omar Abdullah saying that he (Omar) was not alone in his fight.

Internet services in the state are stopped only in case of a huge law and order situation. Speculations are being made as to what this crackdown may signify.

(With inputs from IANS)

