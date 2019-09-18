Image Source : PTI Howdy economy doin: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi has Houston connection

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's economy. And this has a Houston connection.

Gandhi tweeted: "Howdy" economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems," with the hashtag #HowdyEconomy.

Trying to poke fun at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi made an apparent mention of the upcoming "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, the USA, where he will be addressing the Indian diaspora. Modi is also likely to share the stage with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, targeting the Modi's Houston event, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, managing events abroad would not attract investment.

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the economic slowdown and has criticised its economic policies.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also asked the government to accept the truth and act soon.

