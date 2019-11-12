Governor Koshyari recommends President rule in Maharashtra: Sources

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Governor Koshyari recommends President rule in Maharashtra

As many as three news websites/channels are reporting that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has recommended President rule in Maharashtra. Reports also say that the Union Cabinet is meeting to make a decision on Governor's recommendation shortly. An official confirmation on the development is, however, awaited. Earlier, the Governor had invited the NCP to stake a claim for the government formation in Maharashtra.

The development comes amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month.

Sources: #Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommends President's rule in the state. pic.twitter.com/h1tpcrRhos — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra governor had asked Sharad Pawar-led NCP whether it can form the government in the state.

On Sunday night, the Governor had asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, hours after its pre-poll partner and longtime ally BJP declined to form the government.

The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44.

