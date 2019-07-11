Image Source : PTI 10 Goa Congress breakaways MLAs to meet Amit Shah in Delhi after getting inducted into BJP

Hours after 10 Goa Congress MLAs split from the party and joined the BJP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant late on Wednesday headed for the national capital, to introduce the newly inducted lawmakers to Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Thursday.

Panaji: 10 Goa Congress MLAs that merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yesterday, leave for Delhi with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. pic.twitter.com/y4SNfAuEzs — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

"The new MLAs will be meeting Amit Shah in Delhi at 10 a.m.," Sawant told reporters at Goa's Dabolim international airport, before heading for New Delhi.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We are taking the 10 Goa Congress MLAs that joined BJP, to Delhi to meet party President Amit Shah. There will be a meeting tomorrow, everything else will be decided there. pic.twitter.com/6zVqbX1pj4 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

When asked if a cabinet reshuffle was likely in view of the development, Sawant said that the decision would be taken by the party High Command on Thursday.

Earlier today, the BJP engineered a split in the 15-member Congress legislative party, with 10 MLAs breaking away from the Congress party to later merge with the saffron party.

