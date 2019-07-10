10 Goa MLAs split from Congress to merge with BJP

Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
Ten Congress MLAs out of 15 have split from the Congress and are going to merge with the BJP later tonight, Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 20:04 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

"10 Congress MLAs are splitting from the Congress and joining the BJP tonight," Fernandes said.

Congress sources said that among the ten MLAs are leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, MLAs Isidore Fernandes, Jennifer Monserrate, Atanasio Monserrate, Francis Silveira, among others.

