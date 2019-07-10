10 Goa MLAs split from Congress to merge with BJP

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Ten Congress MLAs out of 15 have split from the Congress and are going to merge with the BJP later tonight, Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday.

"10 Congress MLAs are splitting from the Congress and joining the BJP tonight," Fernandes said.

Congress sources said that among the ten MLAs are leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, MLAs Isidore Fernandes, Jennifer Monserrate, Atanasio Monserrate, Francis Silveira, among others.

Also Read: Ampareen Lyngdoh quits as Congress Secretary in-charge Mizoram

Related Video