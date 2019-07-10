Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyaya seeks early hearing on Article 370

Earlier, the court had issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Upadhyaya who has said the matter was of extreme national importance and should be heard on priority.

New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 13:48 IST
BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on a PIL challenging Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Upadhyaya mentioned his plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"File a memo," the Chief Justice said but did not give any assurance to the petitioner.

Earlier, the court had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Upadhyaya who has said the matter was of extreme national importance and should be heard on priority.

