Full text of Jyotiraditya Scindia's address on Congress exit

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who parted ways from Congress, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindia addressed a press conference with BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday and listed the reasons for quitting the Congress party. He also expressed excitement on joining the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation's future is in secure hands, Scindia said.

Full text of Jyotiraditya Scindia's address:

I would like to thank JP Nadda ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it. There have been two life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be. We had weaved a dream for Madhya Pradesh. After 18 months, all dreams stand shattered, promises unfulfilled. There is a transfer business going on in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Congress failed to create jobs in Madhya Pradesh. I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank PM Modi. Not once but twice, he has got a massive mandate from the public. I believe nation's future is secure in his hands.

