Who is Zafar Islam, the man accompanying Jyotiraditya Scindia

It was BJP leader Zafar Islam who accompanied Jyotiraditya Scindia towards his new journey in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Gwalior royalty resigned from Congress on Tuesday, ending his 18-year-old long association with the grand old party. But who made this transition for Scindia a smooth process? The name is Zafar Islam, who was tasked with bringing Scindia to the saffron party's fold.
Who is Zafar Islam
- Zafar Islam is a BJP spokesperson and a well-known face in the media. He is the man who played a key role in facilitating things and bringing Scindia into the BJP camp.
- Before venturing into politics, Zafar Islam worked for a foreign bank and drew a hefty salary.
- Influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brand of politics, Zafar Islam later joined the BJP.
- Soft-spoken in nature, Zafar Islam is said to have a "good relation" with PM Modi, which could probably be the reason for him getting this herculian task at hand.
- It is believed that Islam and Scindia know each other since a long time and both used to meet often too. However, since the last five month, they were meeting "quite often".
- Even on Monday and Tuesday, Jafar was present at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg during Jyotiraditya Scindia's meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
- In fact, when Home Minister Amit Shah went to Modi's residence along with Scindia, Islam was present in the car.
