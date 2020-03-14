Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
  Fadnavis take a swipe at Uddhav, claims Ajit Pawar proxy CM

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday called senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar as "proxy chief minister" of the state. Pawar is deputy chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: March 14, 2020 21:13 IST
Fadnavis take a swipe at Uddhav, claims Ajit Pawar proxy CM

"Uddhav Thackeray has become chief minister for the first time but I could not see him participating in debates or responding to them. Instead, proxy chief minister Ajit Pawar is running the show," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

The former CM said he would give the Thackeray dispensation only "15 out of 100 marks". "As Uddhav Thackeray is holding a constitutional post for the first time, I will not judge him. There are several people to guide Thackeray, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi," he added. 

