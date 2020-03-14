Image Source : FILE Fadnavis take a swipe at Uddhav, claims Ajit Pawar proxy CM

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday called senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar as "proxy chief minister" of the state. Pawar is deputy chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"Uddhav Thackeray has become chief minister for the first time but I could not see him participating in debates or responding to them. Instead, proxy chief minister Ajit Pawar is running the show," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

The former CM said he would give the Thackeray dispensation only "15 out of 100 marks". "As Uddhav Thackeray is holding a constitutional post for the first time, I will not judge him. There are several people to guide Thackeray, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Also Read: Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah, requests him to facilitate return of Congress MLAs from Bengaluru

Also Read: BJP seeks floor test on Monday, submits letter to MP governor