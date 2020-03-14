Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah, requests him to facilitate return of Congress MLAs from Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Saturday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to use his powers as home minister to facilitate the return of Congress MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. Kamal Nath alleged that Congress MLAs have been "forced" to stay in Bengaluru against their wish. Kamal Nath alleged that Congress MLAs are being confined with Karnataka Police's help.

In his letter written in Hindi, Kamal Nath has openly alleged that it was BJP that made preparations for 19 Congress MLAs to be flown to Bengaluru on March 9.

"...BJP made arrangements for 19 MLAs to be flown to Bengaluru on March 9. Three chartered planes were arranged. It is clear from the passenger list that former Madhya Pradesh minister Umashankar Gupta and fomer BJP MLAs Sudarshan Gupta and Hemant Khandelwal were with Congress MLAs..." wrote Kamal Nath in his letter to Amit Shah.

'Congress MLAs being held against their will'

Kamal Nath has alleged that Congress MLAs are being held at Bengaluru hotel against their will. He has claimed that Karnataka BJP is paying for the hotel stay of Congress MLAs and Karnataka Police has ensured that these MLAs are under their "protection".

Congress MLA not being allowed to keep phones, meet families'

Kamal Nath said that Congress MLAs are not being allowed to keep personal communication devices and meet their families.

"...Father of an MLA was not allowed to meet his own son. Not only this, but two Madhya Pradesh MLAs who accompanied him were also heckled and roughed up by Karnataka Police..." reads the letter. Kamal Nath said that Congress MLAs are under tremendous political pressure.

'Madhya Pradesh Governor has not taken any steps'

Kamal Nath said in his letter that he has been informing Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon about the unfolding situation but he has not taken any steps.

At the end of the letter Kamal Nath has urged Amit Shah to use his powers as Union Home Minister to facilitate return of Congress MLAs.

