Case filed against DMK President Stalin for model code of conduct violation

Image Source : PTI DMK President M.K. Stalin

A case was registered on Friday against DMK President M.K. Stalin and the party's Vellore Lok Sabha poll candidate D.M. Kathir Anand for holding a meeting without necessary permission, officials said.

The case was registered by police in Ambur in Vellore district.

The postponed Lok Sabha poll for the Vellore constituency is scheduled to be held on August 5 and the model code of conduct is in force there.

On Thursday, Stalin met leaders of the Muslim community at a marriage hall in Ambur without intimating and getting permission from the election officials.

The marriage hall where the meeting was held was also sealed for violation of model code of conduct.

ALSO READ | DMK chief Stalin son-in-law Sabareesan booked in Pollachi case

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu differs with Stalin, says PM candidate to be decided after polls

ALSO READ | Ready to accept Stalin as DMK chief if reinducted into party: Alagiri