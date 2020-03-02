Bhim Army: All you need to know

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army led by Chandrashekhar Azad, a social activist, lawyer and follower of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, has announced that it will contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Rajbhar parted ways with the BJP after he was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath government after Lok Sabha elections.

What is Bhim Army?

Founded by Chandrashekhar Azad, Vinay Ratan Singh in 2015, the organisation run free schools for people belonging to Dalit community in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, others.

The outfit has been named after Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution of India. The organisation is aimed to maintain and preserve the dignity of people belonging to the Dalit community.

As per a report, it has more than 20,000 followers in Saharanpur, which is about 20% of Dalit population and 40% Muslim.

Bhim Army devoted to preserving dignity of Dalits

The organisation is devoted to protecting the rights of Dalits, protest against discrimination and caste violence against Dalit.

Bhim Army to enter politics

In 2019, Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, said that they will formally enter electoral politics. Therefore, in a recent meeting in Lucknow, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad announced that they will be contesting 2022 UP assembly elections.

Who is Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad?

Hailing from Ghadkhauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, Chandrashekhar Azad a social activist, lawyer and follower of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and chief of Bhim Army.

Azad became prominent as a Dalit leader after he had installed a board outside his village which read — The Great Chamars of Ghadkhauli Welcome You. Chandrashekhar's father was a former principal of a government school.

Chandrashekhar Azad's full name was Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, however, he later removed 'Ravan' from his title.

