Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together

Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 UP elections together

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar is putting his Lucknow visit to good use even if he has been prevented from participating in the anti-CAA protests at the Clock Tower. On Monday, Chandrashekhar met Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), at his guest house and decided to contest the 2022 Assembly elections as part of a larger alliance called Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

"All Dalits, OBCs, and minorities will come together in this Morcha and we will work towards defeating the BJP," Rajbhar told reporters after the meeting.

Rajbhar had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party when he was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar visited the Ravidas temple in Lucknow where he offered prayers to the Dalit saint and then met Dalit students living in a dilapidated hostel on the campus.

Chandrashekhar was taken to the temple in tight security.

A Bhim Army volunteer said that the police accompanied him only to ensure that he does not participate in any anti-CAA protest.

