Ashok Tanwar resigns from Congress' election committees, says will work as ordinary party worker

A day after protesting outside Sonia Gandhi 's residence here over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

In his letter to Congress president Gandhi, Tanwar said he was stepping down from various committees formed by her for the Haryana assembly elections but would continue to work to strengthen the party as its "ordinary soldier".

He alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in the state.

"I am writing this letter with immense pain to inform you that after due consideration and exhausting all available avenues to get my voice heard. I have not been left with any other option but to resign from the responsibilities you have assigned me as member of various committees for Haryana assembly elections," Tanwar said in his letter to Gandhi.

He said he, however, will continue his duties as primary member of the Congress party.

"My voice is an expression of the aspirations of millions of staunch Congress supporters, voters and local leaders of the Congress party," Tanwar said.

"It is excruciating to see the same individuals taking all the decision and instead of allowing just, free and fair selection of candidates, which has been the hallmark of your leadership and has taken an ordinary person like me to Parliament. These individuals are selling tickets and subverting the great political legacy of the Congress party by ruthlessly killing the political career of the hardworking Congress leaders," he said in the letter to the Congress president.

Tanwar also highlighted that he as the outgoing PCC president had suggested a just and objective criterion for selection of candidates and enumerated the same in his letter, which, he alleged, was not followed.

"Unfortunately, it feels like the Congress in Haryana has been hijacked by an individual and even senior leaders of AICC are insensitive towards the Haryana Congress becoming Hooda Congress. Ever since the Lok Sabha elections, I have felt that the party has become unresponsive. This has not only demoralised the party workers, but the lack of a united and strong opposition is also giving a free run to the BJP for undoing the Congress party's ideals and principles that have been the foundations of our nation," he said.

"Today, I regret presenting my resignation from various committees for the Haryana assembly elections," Tanwar added.

Infighting in the Haryana Congress had reached the doorstep of Gandhi on Wednesday after Tanwar and his supporters protested outside her 10 Janpath residence, alleging corruption in distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana.

Tanwar claimed that party workers are alleging corruption in ticket distribution, but did not spell out any details. He said if need be, he would give adequate proof of the same to Gandhi.

"The way ticket distribution has been done is not as per practice and laid rules," he said, asking the party to spell out the criterion for allocation of tickets.

Asked if he would campaign for the party, Tanwar said he would assess it as and when someone requires him for campaigning, he would take a call accordingly.

Tanwar, however, did not rule out that his supporters would contest against the Congress nominees, saying it would be their own call and he cannot influence them.