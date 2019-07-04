Jagan to demolish Rajiv Smriti Bhavan in Andhra; Congress leaders oppose

Image Source : PTI Jagan Mohan Reddy to demolish Rajiv Smriti Bhavan

Continuing his demolition spree, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now set to demolish the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan in Visakhapatnam.

To this end, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to "vendetta politics".

"Since the time YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power in Andhra Pradesh, he has been on a demolishing spree. Firstly, he demolished the Praja Vedika in Guntur and now, he has released a tender for demolishing the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan in Visakhapatnam," Rao told ANI.

This report has come days after Jagan targetted TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's convention hall, Praja Vedika, in Amravati and demolished it saying it was an illegal construction.

Ironically, the Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Bhavan was established by his father YS Raja Sekhar Reddy in 2008. It houses the former prime minister's portrait, memorials and library.

The former Telangana Congress MP further said that the chief minister should think more about development activities in the state rather than demolishing memorials, made for a cause.

Recalling Raja Sekhar Reddy and Rajiv Gandhi's relation, Rao said, "I think Jagan Mohan Reddy has forgotten that it was because of Rajiv Gandhi, his father YS Rajashekhar Reddy became the president of PCC. The life Jaganmohan Reddy is enjoying right now is a gift from Rajiv Gandhi."

"I would do all that is required to stop this from happening, even if it costs me my life," he added.

