Jagan's government extends Amma Vodi scheme to intermediate students' mothers

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy extends Amma Vodi scheme

Amid major reforms in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown the green flag to the extension of Amma Vodi scheme to the mothers of intermediate students.

To decrease the number of dropout students after Class 10 the state's HRD ministry has proposed the extension to the new chief minister.

ALSO READ | Will Chandrababu Naidu be 'homeless'? Jagan hints demolition of residence after bringing down Praja Vedike

Andhra Pradesh HRD minister Adimulapu Suresh said to the media, "We will cover all the students who are studying in government, social welfare residential and private colleges under Amma Vodi. A white card will be the only criteria to get financial assistance under Amma Vodi."

Under the Amma Vodi scheme, the government gives an amount of Rs 15000 per year to the white card holding mother if her children go to school. It was earlier provisioned to support the students till high school education.

The chief minister had been reviewing for the improvement of the scheme since long and the outcome has now come up as an extension. During his meeting with HRD ministry, the union minister has said that the blueprint of the scheme is ready and it can be implemented soon.

ALSO READ | Telangana, Andhra CMs hold talks on inter-state issue

With this scheme, the government is determined to go extra miles to make the population literate and decrease the number of dropouts. As the scheme will be implemented, the eligible mothers of every school or colleges will get Rs 15000 annually as financial assistance.