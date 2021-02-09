Image Source : INDIA TV 'I didn't sit on Tagore's chair but Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi did': Shah rejects Congress' claim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday rejected the claim by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that he sat on Rabindranath Tagore's chair during his visit to Visva Bharati. He said the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati has also clarified that no such incident took place.

"I have a letter from Visva Bharati vice-chancellor where I have sought clarification from him and tell me after analyzing the photos and videos whether I sat there or not. He has very clearly stated that nothing of this sort has happened. The reference to the place I sat is a window and anyone can sit there," Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

Rejecting the charge, Shah took a swipe at the Congress party and said that a former president of the country, (another former president) Pranab Mukherjee, (former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi...and even I sat there (window)".

"And when Bangladesh's Prime Minister paid a visit, she also sat at the same place and penned her comments," Shah said.

Chowdhury had on Monday claimed in the House that Shah during his visit to Shantiniketan sat on Tagore's chair.

Shah advised members to "ascertain the facts" before speaking in the house. He said it hurts the dignity of the house if something lifted from the social media is stated here, adding the member who made the remarks committed the mistake due to the background of his party.

"I did not sit there. But Jawaharlal Nehru sat on the same seat where Tagore used to sit. This is on record and the second photograph is of Rajiv Gandhi who is sitting on Tagore's sofa having tea," Shah said with photographs to support his rebuttal.

