Amid Opposition ruckus, Tomar says 'ready to discuss farmers issues inside and outside Parliament'

Amid continuous sloganeering and protests by the Opposition in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated the government's stand that it is ready to discuss all issues concerning the three farm laws.

As soon as the proceedings in the Lower House began in the evening, the Opposition benches engaged in vociferous protests forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House on multiple occasions. The House met at 4 pm, but Opposition members disrupted the Question Hour to press for repeal of the three laws and raised slogans. Members from the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles.

Tomar said during Zero Hour, which began at 5 pm, that the Modi government is always committed to discuss the farmer's issues.

"Government is ready to discuss issues related to farmers inside and outside Parliament," he said amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Tomar's reply came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that 170 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws.

"Atrocities are being committed on farmers. Situation is similar to British rule," he alleged.

As opposition members, including from Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, SP and BSP, trooped near the well, Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to go back to their seats so that House can take up normal business.

"This House is for debate and discussions. Please go back to your seats," he said.

However, the unrelenting opposition continued their protests, leading to the Speaking announcing the second adjournment till 7 pm.

