Ajit Pawar was blackmailed to join hands with BJP, he may come back: Sanjay Raut's big claim

In a startling claim, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold.

In an unexpected turn of developments, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and deputy CM respectively.

"NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon," Raut told reporters.

Munde, who is said to have been in touch with Fadnavis since the last few days, had gone incommunicado. He is said be supporting Ajit Pawar.

Munde was elected from Parli where he defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

"The new government was formed at 7 in the morning. In the cover of darkness only sins are committed," Raut said.

