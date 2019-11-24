Will ensure a stable government: Ajit Pawar replies to PM Modi's congratulatory message

Will ensure a stable government: Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday has gone on a thanking spree on Twitter. A day after top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders congratulated him for forming the government along with Devendra Fadnavis, the NCP leader took to the micro-blogging site to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 21 other BJP leaders. He has also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra amid the ongoing huddle in the state. His first thank-you tweet to PM Modi was followed by another tweet to BJP chief Amit Shah.

"Thank you Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," tweeted Pawar.

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

The other leaders to whom the NCP leader tweeted his thanks are BJP working president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Dharmendra Pradhan for their best wishes on his taking over as the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

This was Ajit Pawar's first communication after he took the oath of office along with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, sparking off a huge political crisis in the state.

While the matter is now pending before the Supreme Court, the Nationalist Congress Party is making efforts to win him back to the party fold, though the latest tweets are a clear indicator of Ajit Pawar's mind.