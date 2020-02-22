After Uddhav backs CAA, NPR, Congress says Maharashtra CM in need of a 'briefing'

A file photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari today said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003, to understand how National Population Register (NPR) is the basis of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and "religion" cannot be the basis of citizenship.

CM Maharashtra @UddhavThackarey requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules -2003 to understand how NPR is basis of NRC. Once you do NPR you can not stop NRC.On CAA-needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion can not be basis of Citizenship. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 22, 2020

His remarks came a day after Mr Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that nobody should feel threatened by the CAA or NPR as these measures are not meant to drive away anyone from the country.

Mr Thackeray made the remarks at a press conference held after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, the first after he took over as the Chief Minister.

"We discussed CAA and NPR," Mr Thackeray said, adding he has come to understand the role of the Centre in the NRC.

"No one should fear CAA or the NPR. These are not going to throw anyone out of the country," Mr Thackeray said. "Those who are provoking people in the name of CAA or NPR must fully understand the provisions."

Mr Thackeray also refuted reports about a rift among the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "We will work according to our common minimum programme and complete the full term", he said.