2 CMs in Maharashtra? Sources say Sena, NCP to share post

File Image

There could be two chief ministers on a rotational basis in Maharashtra, sources told PTI on Wednesday. The report said Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena would get the position for the first half while the latter half will go to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sources also indicated a deputy chief minister's post for Congress for the full five-year term.

Senior leaders of the Congress and the NCP met on Wednesday to deliberate upon their future course of action in Maharashtra. The meeting took place at the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, K C Venugopal and Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting. Those representing the NCP included Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik.

After the marathon meeting of senior leaders, the Congress-NCP alliance gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state.

