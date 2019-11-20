After marathon meeting, Congress-NCP say 'stable govt soon in Maharashtra'

Image Source : ANI Congress-NCP still undecided on Sena alliance but confident of stable govt 'soon'

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Congress and NCP said they would give Maharashtra a stable government soon, while also stating that some aspects on their alliance are yet to be finalised. After a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the alliance is hopeful of ending the spell of political uncertainty in the state and working to provide a stable government.

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at a press conference after the meeting, was categorical in indicating that the two parties will join hands with the Shiv Sena saying it is clear that the three parties will have to come together.

"A government will be formed in Maharashtra in coming days. Some aspects on alliance are yet to be discussed; we hope to give a stable government in Maharashtra," Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said at the press conference.

Nawab Malik said: "It is clear that three parties will have to come together to form government. In principle, we have agreed to form a government in Maharashtra."

