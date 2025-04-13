Sikkim: 8 arrested for raping 13-year-old girl for months Among the eight accused, four are juveniles. Among the eight accused, four are juveniles. A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a disturbing incident reported from Sikkim's Gyalshing district, a 13-year-old girl was being raped since months, police have arrested eight people, including four boys, in relation with the case. The victim used to remain sick and very low in the class and her school administration, teachers noticed this unusual behaviour and alerted the Child Welfare Committee.

During the counselling, the survivor revealed shocking details and told that a woman from her locality who would regularly call her to assist with domestic work, used to force her into sexual activities, involving her husband. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Friday after the girl's school alerted them about her condition.

As per the police, the girl was forced to have sex with other men also in exchange for money. Two other men brought in and the girl was allegedly forced to engage in having sex with them. Minor victim named four boys who were also allegedly involved in sexually assaulting her during the last one year

On the basis of victim's statement, police arrested the woman, her husband and the two men, besides taking the four juveniles into custody. The girl is at present with the Child Welfare Committee and receiving counseling and medical treatment. A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. Further investigation is underway.