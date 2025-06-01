Severe rainfall strands over 1,200 tourists in North Sikkim, rescue efforts delayed by landslides Severe rainfall and landslides have stranded over 1,200 tourists in North Sikkim, disrupting evacuation efforts and damaging key infrastructure, with ongoing challenges due to rising river levels and damaged bridges.

Gangtok:

Severe rainfall has brought travel and rescue operations in North Sikkim to a standstill, leaving over 1,200 domestic tourists and two foreign nationals stranded in the remote areas of Lachen and Lachung, located in Mangan district. The torrential downpour has caused widespread destruction, including massive landslides, bridge damage, and rising water levels in the Teesta River, which have hindered efforts to evacuate the trapped visitors.

Authorities had initially planned to begin evacuation operations on Sunday, but those plans were disrupted after a fresh landslide struck Shipgyer in Upper Dzongu on Friday night, blocking key roads. Superintendent of Police for Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, explained, "The evacuation process was supposed to begin on Sunday, but the landslide in Shipgyer made it impossible. The road connectivity remains blocked."

The situation has also been worsened by damage to the Phidang Bailey bridge, which had been hastily rebuilt after the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood. The rising waters of the Teesta have weakened the bridge’s base, further isolating the Dzongu constituency and making transportation even more difficult. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) managed to restore partial access on Sunday, allowing emergency vehicles and local residents to travel on foot, but the bridge’s future remains uncertain.

"We are hopeful that the evacuation will begin on Monday, depending on the weather and safety conditions," Bhutia added, indicating that local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, search efforts continue for nine people who went missing on May 29 after a tourist vehicle plunged into the Teesta River at Munshithang. As the river’s water levels continue to rise, the search operation has been made even more challenging. Bhutia reported that the vehicle was spotted briefly two days ago, but it is no longer visible due to the swollen river. Some mobile phones and identity cards have been recovered, but no trace of the missing individuals has been found.

In addition to the difficulties faced by tourists and rescuers, local leaders have expressed frustration with the inadequate infrastructure restoration efforts. Sonam Kipa Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat Upadhakshya of Mangan, criticized the work of the GREF, stating that substandard repairs to roads and bridges have left the region vulnerable to the ongoing monsoon. "Around 700 to 800 tourists may still be stranded in the higher reaches," she added.

The Phidang Bailey bridge remains a vital lifeline for the isolated community, with many local residents fearing the consequences of its collapse. Mikmar Tshering Lepcha, a concerned citizen, emphasized the gravity of the situation: "If the bridge fails, half of North Sikkim will be cut off, including critical supplies to Dzongu."

Authorities are also under pressure to restore an adjacent bamboo bridge as a backup, but these requests have been dismissed by officials citing the current state of the Phidang bridge. Local residents continue to cross the bridge on foot, fearing a prolonged period of isolation.

With the monsoon season expected to last for several more months, the people of North Sikkim are anxiously awaiting urgent intervention from the government to prevent further isolation and provide much-needed relief.

(Inputs from agencies)