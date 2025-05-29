PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations, inaugurate multiple projects today, check full schedule PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects, including a 500-bed district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi, passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling in Gyalshing district.

Gangtok:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday. This would be PM Modi's second visit to Sikkim as the prime minister.

"The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects, including a 500-bed district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi, passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling in Gyalshing district, statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok, among others," an official release said.

PM Modi in Sikkim: Check full schedule

Preparations are underway in Gangtok ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit. At around 11 AM, PM Modi will participate in the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth" programme. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim, and address the gathering.

He will also release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of statehood, it said.

"The PM's visit has been preponed and he would be landing at Libing Helipad at 9.45 am and his motorcade would reach Paljor Stadium at 10 am. He would participate in 'Sikkim@50' celebrations till 11.30 am," Gangtok's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tenzing Loden Lepcha told reporters.

Lepcha said that the main function at Paljor Stadium will be from 10 am to 11.30 am, followed by a brief private meeting till 11.45 am.

He said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand celebrations of 50th year of Sikkim's integration with India as the 22nd state.

PM Modi is scheduled to depart from Sikkim for Alipurduar in West Bengal by noon, the police officer said.

The PM would address a gathering of around one lakh people on the occasion, officials said.

In order to maintain security, the route between Libing Helipad and Paljor Stadium will be completely sealed off for the public and traffic during the movement of the PM's motorcade, Lepcha said.

Additionally, multiple sectoral routes within Gangtok will remain closed temporarily, he said, adding around 1,000 personnel, including deputy superintendents of police (DSP), inspectors and sub-inspectors, will be deployed from the Bagdogra to Gangtok corridor, including in areas such as Pakyong, Ranipool, and Rangpo.

All educational institutions and government offices from Ranipool to Gangtok will remain closed on Thursday, Lepcha said. The SSP appealed to attendees to arrive at Paljor Stadium before 8 am and remain seated until the prime minister's departure.

He said that special parking zones have been designated for visitors and emergency medical vehicles will be granted movement during the restricted hours, but only under police escort.

In view of PM Modi's visit, authorities have issued a revised public advisory to streamline traffic movement and ensure public safety around the VVIP event at Paljor Stadium.

According to an advisory, all gates of Paljor Stadium will be opened for public entry at 5.30 am.

All vehicles and individuals are requested to reach the venue by 8 am, Lepcha said, adding that after 8 am vehicular movement in and around the stadium will be strictly prohibited, with exceptions made only for authorised shuttle buses and emergency vehicles.

From 8 am till the conclusion of the programme, several areas around the stadium will be converted into traffic-free zones, the SSP added.

Formal invitations have been extended to all officers, from the rank of deputy secretary and under-secretary (and their equivalents) to staff members of various state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies in Gangtok, the Home Department notification said.

The heads of departments and secretaries have also been directed to ensure the presence of their respective officers and staffers.

(With inputs from PTI)