National Highway from Sikkim to Kalimpong to remain shut till May 19, here’s why The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) notification stated that the highway will remain closed from 9 am to 6 pm on the three dates.

Gangtok:

The National Highway 10 that connects Sikkim and West Bengal's Kalimpong with Siliguri will remain closed on May 15, 17 and 19 for maintenance work, an official notification issued by the NHIDCL said.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) notification stated that the highway will remain closed from 9 am to 6 pm on the three dates.

The temporary closure may affect travel plans of tourists heading to or from Sikkim via the Siliguri-Gangtok route.

The regular travelers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternate routes wherever possible.

With inputs from PTI