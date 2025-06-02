1,678 tourists evacuated from north Sikkim following landslides, over 100 still stranded in Lachen A major evacuation operation in north Sikkim safely transported 1,678 tourists stranded by landslides, while over 100 remain trapped in Lachen, with authorities continuing rescue efforts amid heavy rainfall and monsoon challenges.

A massive evacuation operation in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns saw 1,678 tourists safely transported to Gangtok after they were stranded due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. However, over 100 tourists remain stranded in Lachen as authorities continue their efforts to rescue them. The evacuation process kicked off after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) managed to restore road access to Lachung, a key town in Mangan district. According to Sikkim's Director General of Police (DGP) Akshay Sachdeva, a convoy of 284 vehicles and 16 motorcycles transported 1,678 tourists from the affected areas to safety. The convoy, consisting of 737 men, 561 women, and 380 children, safely crossed Theng Check Post and arrived in Phidang, where they continued their journey to Gangtok.

DGP Sachdeva personally met the tourists in Phidang and expressed relief that the evacuation had gone smoothly. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia were also present and led the convoy to ensure a safe and organized departure for the tourists.

Efforts underway to rescue stranded tourists in Lachen

Despite the successful evacuation of tourists from Lachung and Chungthang, more than 100 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, a town located in the northern part of the state. The authorities are continuing their efforts to evacuate these tourists and bring them safely to Gangtok. DGP Sachdeva assured that the district administration and other agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that all tourists are safely evacuated in the coming days.

Tourists who were evacuated expressed their gratitude towards the local authorities, government agencies, and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their swift and coordinated efforts to restore road access and facilitate the evacuation process.

Landslides and rainfall disrupt connectivity

The landslides that caused the tourists to be stranded began after heavy rainfall, which started on May 29 and continued for several days. The rainfall, which exceeded 130 mm in some parts of Mangan district, led to significant damage, including the destruction of key roads and infrastructure. Several bridges in Phidang and Sangkalang were partially damaged, further exacerbating the travel disruption.

These landslides caused extensive damage to essential roads, including the Dikchu-Sanklang-Shipgyere road and the Chungthang-Lachen-Zeema and Chungthang-Lachung routes, which are critical for accessing Lachen and Lachung. The situation worsened as two crucial bailey bridges along the Lachen axis were washed away, cutting off these towns from the rest of the state.

BRO's swift action restores road access

In response to the growing crisis, the district administration urgently requested the help of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which deployed teams to clear debris and reconstruct damaged road stretches. The BRO successfully restored one-way vehicular movement on the Lachung-Chungthang-Shipgyere-Sanklang-Dikchu route, which allowed for the evacuation of the stranded tourists.

BRO teams also worked to repair breaches near the suspension bridge at Phidang to ensure safe and continuous passage for the vehicles transporting the evacuees.

Tourism advisory issued for visitors to Sikkim

As Sikkim enters the monsoon season, the state government and the tourism department have issued an advisory urging all tourists to be cautious when traveling to the region. The heavy rains during the monsoon could trigger more landslides and road blockages, especially on the routes leading to remote tourist destinations like Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, the Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point.

The advisory stressed that tourists should regularly check weather and road conditions before making travel plans. The department reassured visitors that if any road blockages or unforeseen circumstances occur, relief and evacuation support would be provided promptly.

A continual effort to ensure tourist safety

Sikkim authorities have reiterated that the safety and well-being of tourists remain their top priority. With the monsoon season fast approaching, officials are preparing for further challenges posed by heavy rainfall and the risk of additional landslides. The government has promised to continue offering necessary relief and evacuation assistance to tourists stranded in remote areas of the state.

The evacuation of 1,678 tourists from Lachung and Chungthang is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including the Sikkim police, district administration, and Border Roads Organisation. As authorities continue to work on rescuing those stranded in Lachen, the state remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists amidst challenging monsoon conditions.