Manipur violence: Centre takes action, hands over three cases to NIA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the Manipur-Assam border

Manipur violence: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of investigating three key cases related to the recent violence in Manipur, which has led to loss of lives and caused widespread disruption of public order.

The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating over recent months in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

What are cases?

The cases include a gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants in the Jiribam area, where at least 10 militants were killed. Another case involved the kidnapping of six people has been handed over to the NIA. Shortly after the abduction of six people in Jiribam, their bodies were discovered. The NIA has registered a separate case regarding this incident.

In light of the increasing instability in the region, the MHA issued an order to transfer these cases from the Manipur Police to the NIA. The agency will now spearhead the investigations, focusing on the circumstances surrounding the violence and its wider implications for peace and security in Manipur.

On November 16, the MHA, in a statement, had informed that "important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation." The MHA's statement came as the security scenario in Manipur remained fragile for the past few days as armed miscreants from both communities (Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Meitei) in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.

Security forces directed to take necessary steps to restore peace

In response to the recent violence in Manipur, the MHA has instructed all security forces to take necessary actions to restore order and peace in the region. The MHA has also emphasised that strict action will be taken against individuals attempting to engage in violent or disruptive activities.

The public has been urged to maintain peace, avoid falling prey to rumours, and cooperate with security forces to uphold law and order.

To address the rising violence, the MHA is deploying an additional 2,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to Manipur, with more personnel to be sent if required. Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting on Sunday with senior officials in the national capital to review the situation in Manipur. He is also scheduled to chair another meeting today to assess further actions.

(With ANI inputs)

