BJP ally NPP withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur amid unrest

Manipur violence: Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), withdrew support from the Biren Singh government in Manipur amid a fresh round of violence in the northeastern state. The NPP had won seven MLAs in the Manipur Assembly elections 2022. The majority of the government has been thinned after the withdrawal of the support by the NPP, yet the government is safe as the saffron party has a total 32 MLAs (As per ECI's data), one more than the required majority number (31).

Amit Shah reviews the security situation in Manipur

In another development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state. Shah held the meeting soon after he returned from Maharashtra after cancelling his election rallies there.

The home minister reviewed the situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said.

Shah is expected to hold another detailed meeting with top officers on Monday and take further steps, they said.

The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

Irate mobs set ablaze the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley even as security forces foiled an attempt to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, officials said.

Fresh violence triggers protests in Manipur

In the last couple of days, the violence-hit state saw a revival of ethnic clashes, prompting the authorities to impose curfew and ban the internet. The restrictions followed by the killing of three women and three children by militants in Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier on Saturday.