BJP ally NPP withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur amid unrest

Manipur violence: Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), withdrew support from the Biren Singh government in Manipur amid a fresh round of violence in the northeastern state. The NPP had won seven MLAs in the Manipur Assembly elections 2022. The majority of the government has been thinned after the withdrawal of the support by the NPP, yet the government is safe as the saffron party has a total 32 MLAs (As per ECI's data), one more than the required majority number (31).
Amit Shah reviews the security situation in Manipur
Fresh violence triggers protests in Manipur
Enraged people torched the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar in Imphal East district, the officials said.
The legislators and their family members were not at home when the mob stormed their residential compounds, vandalised properties and set the houses on fire, police said, adding the houses were partially burnt in the incidents.
The Manipur Police on November 11 claimed 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.
Hours later, suspected militants allegedly abducted six civilians, including women and children, from the same district, police had claimed. On Saturday, the Union home ministry said that all security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state where the situation remained "fragile" in the past few days.