Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur, key meeting tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a review meeting with the senior officials over the fresh violence in Manipur. He directed senior officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said. The Home Minister is also expected to hold another detailed meeting with top officers on Monday and take further steps, they said.

Notably, Shah cancelled his elections rallies in Maharashtra due to the tense situations in Manipur and returned to Delhi. He held the meeting soon after he returned to Delhi.

What led to fresh violence?

The move came after the situation in Manipur continued to be volatile after the bodies of two women and a child, who had been missing since Monday from a camp for the displaced, were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Agitated by this, violent protests attacked the residences of three ministers and 6 MLAs on Saturday. Among the state ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said.

Curfew imposed after attack

This prompted the govt to impose an indefinite curfew and to suspend the internet in several parts of the state. However, the irate mobs set ablaze the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night.

CM Biren Singh's house attacked

The protestors also attacked CM N Biren Singh's ancestral home amid the fresh violence, but the security forces foiled the attempt of the mob to storm the house, officials said. Notably, in November 11, Manipur Police claimed 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces. The engagement started after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired incessantly at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district. Hours later, suspected militants allegedly abducted six civilians, including women and children, from the same district, police had claimed.