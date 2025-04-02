Manipur: Kuki groups set up three pre-conditions ahead of April 5 talks with Home Ministry in Delhi These conditions were set up during a consultation meet organised at Kangpokpi by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on Tuesday.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be meeting with the Kuki Zo and Meitei groups of Manipur in Delhi. The meeting is scheduled to be held on April 5. Ahead of the meeting, the Kuki leadership based in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has set up three pre-conditions. The Kuki group demands that there should be no cross-movement between Meitei and Kuki in the areas where the other community is in the majority.

Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlianthang Thanglet, these conditions are formulated after a consultation meeting organised at Kangpokpi by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU)

Three conditions by the Kuki group

Movement of Meitei individuals in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas and vice versa shall be strictly restricted, hostilities shall be halted for a minimum period of six months to facilitate negotiations, a structured, formal and meaningful dialogue process must be initiated during the ceasefire period

Thousands of refugees settled in Manipur: Former CM

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that thousands of refugees settled in the state since 1960s. In a lengthy post on X, Singh said, "Official records show that even before we became a full-fledged state, thousands of refugees were settled here with the knowledge of the authorities at the time. As early as the late 1960s and early 70s, documents reveal the presence of over 1,500 families who had crossed over and were provided assistance for rehabilitation."

Singh asked, "What happened to those families? How were they integrated? How many generations have grown since then? We they eventually granted full rights? Were they added to electoral rolls?

Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister in February leading to imposition of President’s Rule in the restive state.