Manipur government formation efforts gather pace, 20 BJP MLAs headed for Delhi to meet leadership Former chief minister N Biren Singh said that since MLAs from all NDA partners have been invited, he was expecting a favourable development.

Imphal:

More than 20 BJP MLAs from Manipur, along with the state unit president, left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend a meeting with the party’s central leadership, amid speculation over government formation in the state.

Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said all NDA legislators have been asked to attend the meeting and expressed hope that a popular government would emerge. She said the party was optimistic about a positive outcome.

Ex-CM Biren Singh on the meeting

Former chief minister N Biren Singh said that since MLAs from all NDA partners have been invited, he was expecting a favourable development. He pointed out that the President’s rule period is set to end on February 12 and said he hoped the discussions would lead to a constructive decision.

Responding to a question on whether the situation would have been different had he remained in office, Singh said governance is a continuous process and added that he had made sincere efforts to bring changes across both the hill and valley regions of Manipur.

Lamsang MLA S Rajen Singh said there was a possibility of a government being formed, but the choice of leader would rest with the central leadership after assessing the ground situation. He said the meeting was expected to take place on Monday evening.

MLA H Dingo confirmed that the meeting was scheduled for Monday evening, but said no agenda had been shared and that legislators were simply instructed to reach Delhi by Sunday.

Khurai MLA L Susindro said he had not received any information regarding the Delhi meeting. Other BJP and NDA MLAs are expected to travel to the national capital later in the evening.

National People’s Party state unit president Lorho S Pfoze said he was also heading to Delhi, adding that nothing was certain about government formation and that leaders had only been called for a meeting. NPP Naga MLA J Pamei said all NDA partners had been invited and expressed hope for a positive outcome, noting that discussions would clarify the way forward.

Manipur violence and President's rule

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki Zo groups since May 2023, in which more than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, remains under suspended animation.

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in the 60 member Manipur Assembly. NDA allies, the National People’s Party and the Naga People’s Front, have 6 and 5 MLAs respectively.

