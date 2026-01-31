Navjot Kaur Sidhu quits Congress a month after suspension, calls Punjab unit chief 'incapable, corrupt' Navjot Kaur Sidhu has quit the Congress after being suspended last month, launching a fierce attack on Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, whom she accused of corruption, incompetence and damaging the party through an alleged understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chandigarh:

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday announced that she has quit the party, launching a sharp attack on Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, whom she accused of damaging the organisation and described as “the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever”.

Kaur had been suspended from the Congress’s primary membership last month after triggering a political controversy with her remark that “Rs 500 crore is needed for the chief minister’s chair”.

The former MLA, who is married to ex Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleged that Warring had effectively sold out the party for personal gain by striking an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

In a strongly worded post on X, Kaur accused Warring of saving himself from jail by collaborating with the chief minister to weaken the Congress. She claimed he had a suspension letter prepared for her, while senior party leaders allegedly working against her husband were rewarded with key positions.

“I have enough proof to expose you, but I am not interested, because I myself have quit the Congress where no promising leader is heard,” she said.

Kaur further alleged that Warring deliberately planted candidates in her constituency to ensure her electoral defeat and questioned his lack of action against senior leaders who had openly challenged his leadership. She accused him of focusing on internal destruction rather than strengthening the party and said his actions had turned him into a “laughing stock”.

The controversy followed Kaur’s remarks last month, suggesting that political power in Punjab was linked to money. Speaking to reporters on December 6, she said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress named him its chief ministerial face in the state. She also said that while they did not have money to offer any party, they could transform Punjab into a "golden state".

Kaur clarified that no one had demanded money from them, but reiterated her claim that “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister”.

After her suspension, Kaur had said she and her husband would remain with the Congress.

Kaur was elected MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket and later served as chief parliamentary secretary. She subsequently joined the Congress.

