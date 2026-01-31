Ayodhya: GST commissioner Prashant Singh takes back resignation amid row over disability certificate Singh said he had voluntarily withdrawn his resignation and resumed duty. He stated that he was present in his office and continuing his work, asserting that no pressure had been exerted on him to reverse his decision.

Ayodhya:

Prashant Kumar Singh, who had resigned as the Ayodhya GST Deputy Commissioner, on Saturday said he has taken back his decision and denied any pressure behind the decision, while making serious allegations against his brother and addressing the controversy surrounding his disability certificate used in clearing the UPSC examination.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said he had voluntarily withdrawn his resignation and resumed duty. He stated that he was present in his office and continuing his work, asserting that no pressure had been exerted on him to reverse his decision.

Brother linked to criminal gang, Singh claims

Singh made strong allegations against his brother Vishwajeet Singh, claiming he was an active member of the Mau gang led by gangster Mukhtar Ansari and had acted as its financial adviser. He said multiple criminal cases were registered against his brother and accused him of extortion and intimidation.

According to Singh, his brother had earlier attacked their parents, following which an FIR was lodged. He also alleged that Vishwajeet Singh had threatened to kill a Jio branch manager and routinely extorted money by pressuring people. Singh described his brother as a criminal who used coercion to extract money.

Prashant Kumar Singh's fake disability certificate row

Responding to allegations related to a fake disability certificate, Singh said his brother had submitted an application to the Mau Chief Medical Officer’s office in 2021, alleging that the disability certificate issued in Singh’s name was forged as it did not bear a date or doctors’ signatures.

Singh claimed that instead of examining the validity of the certificate, the CMO office ordered an inquiry directly against him, despite the certificate having been issued by the same office. He said he later appeared before the Ayodhya Chief Medical Officer, who sought clarification from the Mau CMO. In response, the Mau CMO confirmed in writing that the certificate was genuine.

Questioning the repeated allegations, Singh said that if the CMO had officially declared the certificate authentic, it was unclear why it continued to be described as fake.

Background of the controversy

The developments come amid a broader controversy in Uttar Pradesh following a dispute between the state government and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand during Mauni Amavasya. During the Magh Mela, the seer was allegedly stopped by authorities from taking a holy dip with his palanquin.

After the incident, the Shankaracharya reportedly sat outside his camp in protest before leaving the site without performing the ritual bath.