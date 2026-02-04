Manipur govt formation: BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh likely to take oath as CM today Manipur govt formation: Y Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as its head.

Imphal:

BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur today, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place at around 6 pm. Along with Khemchand, BJP leader Nemcha Kipgen, and Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Losii Dikho will also take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Govindas Konthoujam is expected to be given charge of the Home Department in the new government.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held in the presence of senior BJP leaders and alliance partners, marking the formal formation of the new government in the northeastern state.

Yumnam Khemchand elected Manipur BJP legislature party leader

Earlier on Tuesday, Khemchand was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as its head after a year-long vacuum following Biren Singh's resignation and the imposition of the President's rule amid the ethnic violence.

Well-wishers and supporters congratulated his family members, burst firecrackers, and danced on the roads.

Khemchand said he is committed to fostering empathy, compassion, and harmony among all communities in the state.

In a social media post, Khemchand said, "I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji; Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, Shri Nitin Nabin ji, National President Bharatiya Janata Party, and all the respected BJP Manipur MLAs for reposing their trust in me by electing me as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party."

The Singjamei MLA also said he accepted the responsibility with "humility and a deep sense of commitment".

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh?

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a BJP MLA from the Singjamei Assembly constituency in Manipur. He served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, he held key ministerial responsibilities, serving as Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and the Education Department.

62-year-old Singh has been active not only in Manipur’s political life but also in promoting the martial art of Taekwondo. In late 2025, he made history by becoming the first Indian to receive the 5th Dan black belt in traditional Taekwondo, awarded by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation in Seoul.

Following the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023, the Union government called Manipur’s cabinet ministers, including Khemchand Singh, to Delhi, urging them to prioritise restoring normalcy in the state.

Singh belongs to the Meitei community.

