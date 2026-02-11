Gogoi's Pak 'link' SIT report to be sent to Centre after adding details of Rawalpindi trip: Himanta Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently claimed that the SIT had uncovered indications of a “deeper connection” involving Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the SIT report on Congress leader and Lok Sabha deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links will be sent to the Centre after adding the details of the latter’s Rawalpindi trip.

He said the “disclosures” that the Jorhat Lok Sabha MP made in his press conference will be incorporated before sending it to the MHA for further probe. This came days after the Assam CM discussed the matter in Cabinet and decided to send the case of Gogoi’s Pakistan “links” to the MHA for further investigation, citing seriousness of the matter.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) report will be amended to include Gogoi’s remarks at the press conference. Two new pieces of information were revealed by him -- that his wife took salary directly from Pakistan, and that he had visited Rawalpindi district, which has the Pakistan Army headquarters, without mentioning it in the visa," Sarma told reporters.

All about the case

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently claimed that the SIT had uncovered indications of a “deeper connection” involving Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sarma alleged that sensitive inputs from the Intelligence Bureau were secretly passed on to Pakistan.

The SIT had been set up by the state government to examine claims that Sheikh was attempting to influence India’s internal affairs. According to Sarma, the investigation pointed towards links between Sheikh and Gogoi’s family.

Gogoi rubbishes report

Gogoi, however, strongly rejected the accusations. He described the claims about his alleged Pakistani connections as “completely baseless and absurd”. Criticising the Chief Minister’s press conference, Gogoi said it was “worse than C-grade cinema” and called it a “super flop”.

