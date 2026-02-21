Dibrugarh Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Dibrugarh:

The Dibrugarh Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 88 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Dibrugarh Assembly constituency comes under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Prasanta Phukan won the seat by defeating Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog of the Congress party with a margin of 38,005 votes.

Dibrugarh Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,14,403 voters in the Dibrugarh constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 56,534 were male and 56,630 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,239 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dibrugarh in 2021 was 174 (167 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dibrugarh constituency was 1,04,893. Out of this, 53,223 voters were male, 51,244 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 426 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dibrugarh in 2016 was 161 (113 men and 48 women).

Dibrugarh Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Dibrugarh Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Dibrugarh will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Dibrugarh Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Dibrugarh Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prasanta Phukan won the Dibrugarh seat with a margin of 38,005 votes (33.9%). He polled 68,762 votes with a vote share of 60.43%. He defeated Congress candidate Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog, who got 30,757 votes (27.03%). ASMJTYP candidate Ajit Borgohain stood third with 11,062 votes (9.72%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prasanta Phukan won the Dibrugarh seat with a margin of 27,374 votes (26.11%). He polled 63,985 votes with a vote share of 61.02%. Congress candidate Chandra Kanta Barua got 36,611 votes (34.91%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 1,116 votes (1.06%).

Dibrugarh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Prasanta Phukan (BJP)

2016: Prasanta Phukan (BJP)

2011: Prasanta Phukan (BJP)

2006: Prasanta Phukan (BJP)

2001: Dr Kalyan Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

1996: Dr Kalyan Kumar Gogoi (Congress)

1991: Keshab Chandra Gogoi (Congress)

1985: Keshab Chandra Gogoi (Congress)

1983: Keshab Chandra Gogoi (Congress)

1978: Keshab Chandra Gogoi (JNP)

Dibrugarh Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency was 1,11,937 or 76.09 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,04,861 or 81.18 per cent.