Assam: Two minor siblings beheaded a day after they went missing in Udalguri district

The bodies of two minor siblings, Gaurav Sharma (14) and Kaushik Sharma (12), were found in a gruesome state in Assam’s Tangla town on Saturday, a day after they went missing while on their way to school. The brothers, students at Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tangla, were reported missing on Friday morning when they failed to arrive at school for their exams.

The boys’ parents, Mahendra and Geeta Sharma, launched an urgent search after the school informed them that the children had not attended class. The family, residing in the Jorpukhuri area of Tangla, initially feared that the boys had been abducted. Despite their efforts and extensive searches throughout the town, the children could not be found.

The breakthrough came on Saturday morning when a passerby spotted a body near a jungle area in Sashtrapara, approximately three kilometres from their home. Upon investigation, the police discovered the body of the second child nearby. Both boys had been brutally murdered, with their throats slit and beheaded. The injuries indicated the use of sharp weapons.

The victims were still in their school uniforms when discovered, and there were no immediate signs of a ransom demand, ruling out kidnapping for financial gain. Local authorities suspect that the killings may be linked to personal enmity, possibly involving the children’s family. Mahendra Sharma, the father, works as a driver and the family is not financially affluent.

The police have launched a full investigation into the shocking incident. While the motive behind the crime remains unclear, the brutality of the murders has left the community in shock. Authorities are questioning locals and reviewing any possible leads, while the grieving family awaits justice for the untimely deaths of their young sons.