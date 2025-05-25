Assam's Binita Chetry dances into history as first northeastern finalist on Britain's Got Talent 9-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam makes history as the first Northeastern finalist on Britain's Got Talent 2025, captivating audiences with her talent and determination.

Guwahati:

In a proud moment for India, especially for the Northeast, nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Karbi Anglong, Assam, has made history by becoming the first participant from the region to enter the finals of the globally renowned reality show, Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2025. With a dazzling semi-final performance that won the hearts of viewers and secured the public vote, Binita has now earned her spot in the live grand finale, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at 7 PM (UK time).

A journey marked by talent and determination

Binita's journey began with a powerful audition that stood out for its unique blend of dance and martial arts, set to Tommee Profitt & FJØRA’s version of “Eye of the Tiger.” Though she didn’t receive the coveted Golden Buzzer, her audition made a lasting impression. The judges — Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli — were effusive in their praise.

“You have the strength of a tiger and the flexibility of a python,” Tonioli had commented. Alesha Dixon added, “You were doing moves I’ve never seen before — it was mesmerizing.”

Despite missing the buzzer, Binita’s fanbase grew rapidly, with viewers expressing outrage online over the snub. Undeterred, the young dancer returned in the semi-finals with another mesmerizing routine, winning the audience vote and advancing to the final round.

From Assam to the world stage

Hailing from a modest background, Binita arrived in the UK with her father to pursue a dream she had nurtured since early childhood — performing on the BGT stage. Her heartfelt interviews and her now-viral comment about winning to “buy a pink princess house” have touched millions. “I’ve worked very hard for this,” Binita said after her semi-final victory. “I’m thankful and I will give my best in the finals.”

Her humility, charm, and sheer talent have made her a fan favorite in both the UK and India.

Widespread appplause back Home

Binita's accomplishment has drawn accolades from across the nation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised her in a social media post, writing:“Little Binita Chetry makes the judges of BGT go all ‘Awww’ as she moves to the next round. My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house.”​

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also lauded the young prodigy: “World class. Steel-willed. That kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense practice. And with unwavering focus on her ambition, even if it’s just a ‘Pink Princess House.’”

The road ahead: BGT 2025 finale

Binita now stands among the top 10 finalists of Britain’s Got Talent 2025, alongside performers like magician Harry Moulding, musical group Hear Our Voice, and dancer Jasmine Rice. The winner will take home a cash prize of £250,000 and earn the opportunity to perform at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in front of the British royal family.

With only days left until the finale, excitement is building. Supporters from Assam, across India, and around the world are rallying behind Binita, hoping to see her etch her name in the history books as one of the youngest and most inspiring winners the show has ever seen.

As the countdown begins, one thing is certain — Binita Chetry has already become a symbol of hope, talent, and perseverance, inspiring millions with her journey from the hills of Assam to the grand stage of Britain’s Got Talent.