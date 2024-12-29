Assam Police seizes drugs worth Rs 21.5 crore in multiple anti-narcotic operations, five arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Drugs seized in Cachar

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police has seized narcotics worth over Rs 21 crore in two separate operations, arresting five individuals involved in the illegal trade. The state authorities, bolstered by actionable intelligence, conducted these successful operations across different districts on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant drug haul in Cachar district. Police, acting on credible information, intercepted a vehicle near Ghoongur Bypass. Upon a thorough search, 50,000 Yaba tablets, concealed in five packets, were recovered. The Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore, are a dangerous stimulant, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, commonly referred to as "crazy medicine." Two individuals were arrested in connection with the trafficking, and the vehicle was seized, Sarma confirmed in a social media post.

In a parallel operation on Friday night, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) busted another drug racket in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar area. STF personnel seized 416 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 2.75 crore, from a hotel room. Four suspects were arrested in this operation. Simultaneously, a separate operation in Nagaon district led to the recovery of 532.46 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 3.5 crore, hidden in secret compartments of a vehicle. One person was arrested in connection with this seizure.

The combined total value of the drugs seized in these operations stands at an astounding Rs 21.5 crore, underlining the scale of the illegal narcotics trade in the region. Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police for their swift action and reiterated the state government's commitment to fighting drug trafficking. He emphasized that Assam would continue its mission of being "Assam Against Drugs," aiming to protect the youth from the deadly grip of narcotics.

The authorities are now interrogating the arrested suspects to identify other members of these drug cartels, further intensifying efforts to dismantle the illegal networks operating across the state.