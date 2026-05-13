Assam government approves UCC draft, bill to be tabled in Assembly on May 26

Dispur:

Just days after beginning his second consecutive term as Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a major political decision the Assam Cabinet has approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The proposed law will now be introduced in the Assam Assembly on May 26, the final day of the upcoming Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said the UCC is one of the key promises made by the BJP-led NDA government and the state is committed to implementing it within the framework of the Constitution.

What the Assam UCC will cover

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed law will mainly focus on civil matters such as:

Registration of marriages Divorce procedures Regulation of live-in relationships Mandatory marriage registration

Sarma said the Bill has been designed along the lines of UCC models introduced or proposed in states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Goa.

Tribal communities exempted

The Assam government has clarified that tribal communities and their traditional customs will remain outside the scope of the law. “We have completely exempted the tribal population and their customs, rituals and traditions because Assam is home to many different communities,” Sarma said.

The exemption is being seen as an attempt to balance legal reforms with the protection of indigenous cultural identities.

NDA govt pushes poll promise

Reaffirming the NDA’s election commitments, Sarma said the government intends to fulfil every major promise mentioned in its manifesto.

“UCC is part of our manifesto. We will try to implement every word mentioned in it under the ambit of the Constitution,” he stated. The Chief Minister also stressed that the “identity and security of Assam” would remain at the centre of his government’s agenda.

Beginning of ‘NDA 3.0 era’ in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma described his second term as the beginning of the “NDA 3.0 era” in Assam. He recently took oath at a grand ceremony held at Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several NDA chief ministers, diplomats, industrialists and sportspersons.

Sarma also said Assam now feels “more secure” after the BJP formed a government in neighbouring West Bengal.

“Assam and West Bengal share many common issues. We can now work together for the development of both states,” he said.

Assam joins list of BJP states backing UCC

With the draft Bill now cleared by the Cabinet, Assam is set to become the latest BJP-ruled state moving toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to enforce a UCC law in January 2025, while Gujarat passed its own version in 2026. Goa already follows the Goa Civil Code, which is often viewed as a form of UCC.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also started discussions on introducing similar laws.

‘Second term will focus on development’

Looking back at his first tenure, Sarma admitted that much of the government’s time was spent dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which several projects remained incomplete.

“My first term was a learning experience. In this tenure, Assam will see more development,” he said. The Chief Minister is expected to chair the first cabinet meeting of the newly elected NDA government later this week.