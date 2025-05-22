Assam: Armed mob slaughters tiger over "maneater" suspicion, teeth pulled out The adult male tiger had been hiding in a paddy field in Dusutimukh under the Bokakhat subdivision when it was surrounded and attacked by villagers armed with sticks and sharp weapons.

Guwahati:

A Royal Bengal Tiger was allegedly killed by a mob in Assam's Golaghat district after weeks of panic in the area over claims that the wild cat was a man-eater.

Parts of the carcass, including the skin, ears, teeth, and legs, were removed. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The adult male tiger had been hiding in a paddy field in Dusutimukh under the Bokakhat subdivision when it was surrounded and attacked by villagers armed with sticks and sharp weapons. The forest department has registered a case. Locals claimed the tiger had been preying on livestock and posed a danger to the community.

"We were living in fear for weeks, but the forest department took no serious steps. This tragedy could have been prevented," said one villager.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia condemned the killing, calling it "unfortunate and regrettable". He urged the government to intervene and stressed the need for better preparedness to handle wildlife emergencies.

Forest department officials later recovered the carcass in the presence of a magistrate.

"We have registered a case and the police are working to identify and trace those involved," said an official.

Tigers in Assam are primarily found in protected areas like Kaziranga, Manas, and Nameri National Parks. These forests provide vital habitat for the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger.

Assam plays a key role in India's tiger conservation efforts due to its rich biodiversity and significant tiger population.

However, increasing human encroachment and habitat loss have led to frequent human-wildlife conflicts.

Instances of tigers straying into villages and attacking livestock are not uncommon. Conservation efforts focus on improving habitat, strengthening forest protection, and raising awareness among local communities.