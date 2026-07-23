Assam ravaged by floods, 40 dead, 80 missing; inter-ministerial team to assess damage

Guwahati:

At least 40 people have died, and more than 6.5 lakh people have been affected by this year's floods in Assam, with vast areas across the state submerged following upstream cloudbursts and exceptionally heavy rainfall. Rescue and relief operations are continuing in several districts as thousands remain displaced.

Amid the worsening situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday warned that the death toll could increase further, saying an estimated 70 to 80 people are still missing. He also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full support from the Centre and announced that an inter-ministerial team will soon visit the state to assess the damage.

Flood situation 'quite serious'

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a relief camp at Komarbondha in Golaghat district, Sarma described the flood situation as "quite serious" and said the number of casualties was likely to rise.

"The flood situation in Assam is quite serious. So far, 41 people have died, but according to our assessment, there are still 70 to 80 people missing. I estimate that the casualty figure will rise further," the Chief Minister said.

He attributed the devastation to a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland, which sent large volumes of water downstream into Assam.

"This entire situation arose because of a cloudburst in Nagaland. Water came from the floodwaters and severely affected our four districts," he said.

Amit Shah assures central support

Sarma said Home Minister Amit Shah called him on Thursday to review the situation and assured the Centre's full support for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

According to the Chief Minister, Shah informed him that an inter-ministerial central team comprising officials from various ministries would visit Assam within a day or two to assess the extent of the damage and determine the assistance required.

"Amit Shah ji had called me today and enquired about the situation. He said a central team with officials drawn from all stakeholder ministries will come to the state today or tomorrow," Sarma told reporters.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "A short while ago, I received a call from Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. In view of the unprecedented flood situation in Assam, he informed me that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team will soon visit the state to assess the extent of the damage, and help determine the Central assistance required for rebuilding livelihoods."

Expressing gratitude, Sarma thanked Shah for standing with the people of Assam during the crisis.

"I believe that both governments together will be able to stand with the people in this time of grief," he said.

Scale of destruction

Describing the devastation as "of an unimaginable scale", Sarma said more than nine lakh people across over 1,800 villages in 25 districts have been impacted by the floods, while thousands of livestock have been washed away.

"The destruction caused by Assam Floods is of an unimaginable scale. Over 9 lakh people across 1,800-plus villages in 25 districts have been impacted by this calamity. We have lost 41 precious lives till date and thousands of livestock has been washed away," he said in another post on X.

The Chief Minister said flood-affected residents were facing multiple hardships, including submerged agricultural land, loss of livestock and destruction of important personal documents.

"The people are in a difficult situation and the government will try to help them in all possible way," he said.

What triggered floods

Sarma said the floods were caused by cloudbursts in upstream areas, particularly in Nagaland, combined with exceptionally heavy local rainfall in Assam. According to him, rainfall in some areas was recorded at 436 per cent above normal, inundating villages that had not witnessed such flooding in recent history.

"Cloudbursts upstream, coupled with localised heavy rainfall, 436 per cent above normal, have led to flooding in villages that have not seen such devastation in recent history," he said.

Rescue and relief operations

The Chief Minister said the state government has mounted a large-scale rescue and relief operation with the support of multiple agencies.

He said the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administrations are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations by air and boat around the clock. More than 148 relief camps have been set up across the state, where nearly 30,000 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

"Our teams are reaching as many affected families as possible with food, drinking water and other essential supplies," Sarma said. He added that over 3,00,000 kilograms of rice and other essential relief materials have already been distributed in the worst-hit districts, with more supplies being sent.

Also read: 1,200 evacuated as heavy rainfall batters southern Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel seeks Centre's assistance