Assam: AIUDF MLA arrested on sedition charges for 'defending' Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack A video surfaced on social media showing Aminul Islam, the MLA, defending Pakistan and its involvement in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Guwahati:

Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has been arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) distanced itself from Islam's remarks, asserting that his views were personal and did not reflect the party's stance.

"We have seen a video where the MLA appears to defend Pakistan and its role in the attack. I directed the police to take necessary action, and the DGP has informed me of his arrest," Sarma said during a press conference on Thursday.

The video, recorded during a panchayat poll campaign on Wednesday, shows the Dhing MLA alleging that attacks in Pahalgam and Pulwama were orchestrated by forces aiming to sow communal discord in the country.

The Pulwama attack, which occurred on 14 February 2019, resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in a suicide bombing in south Kashmir.

Aminul Islam, a three-time MLA from Dhing, was arrested at his residence in Nagaon district. “He will be produced before a court, and we will ensure the case reaches its logical conclusion,” Sarma stated.

The recent Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal condemned Islam’s comments, calling them unfortunate. “At a time like this, we must stand united with our government. Terrorism has no religion. These terrorists are tarnishing the image of Islam,” he said.

Ajmal reiterated that Islam’s comments were his personal opinion and did not represent the party, which has already publicly condemned the attack. A case has been registered against the MLA at the Nagaon Sadar police station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Swapnaneel Deka, described Islam’s comments as “highly objectionable and derogatory, particularly during such a sensitive time.” He confirmed that Islam is being interrogated and will be presented in court on Friday.

This is not Islam’s first encounter with the law. In April 2020, he was arrested for allegedly making controversial remarks about quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed that any form of support for Pakistan, whether direct or indirect, including on social media, will not be tolerated. He said the police have been instructed to act firmly and swiftly.

In a post on X, Sarma reaffirmed the state government’s zero-tolerance approach:

“Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who attempts to defend, directly or indirectly, the horrific Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. Let it be absolutely clear: those who justify, normalise or downplay the brutal killing of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of speech—they are standing against the very soul of India.”