Watch: Zelenskyy leaves White House without signing minerals deal with Trump

Following a heated conversation with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal. Zelenskyy’s departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Trump berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful.” The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint news conference.

Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place.