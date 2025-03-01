Zelenskyy says 'Thank you, America' as his US visit ends abruptly after Oval Office spat with Trump After his US visit ended abruptly following a spat with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on X said, "Thank you, America."

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: In what can be termed a departure message following an abrupt end to his US visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on X, thanked US President Donald Trump and the American people, as he added that Ukraine needs lasting peace. Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the US. Earlier, President Donald Trump had suggested that minerals deal was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump's post

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to have lunch with Trump, and both leaders were going to sign a minerals deal during a joint news conference. Instead, Zelenskyy's armoured SUV abruptly pulled up to the door of the West Wing moments after Trump's post, which indicated that Trump decided to cut off talks with Ukraine.

The post says, “I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy took an unexpected turn as both leaders engaged in an argument with Vice President JD Vance also making repeated interjections.

Zelenskyy gets support from Europe

While the meeting at the White House did not bring anything substantial for Zelenskyy, he has been able to garner support back home.

“Unwavering commitment to Ukraine's interests and devotion to his country. This is what we saw today in the United States. Support for the President of Ukraine,” Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Leaders of regions across the country also took to social media to back Zelenskyy.

“In the fight for the fate of the country—fundamentally unshakable. Unquestioning support for Volodymyr Zelensky. Endurance to our leader. We believe in the President! We believe in Ukraine,” Serhii Lysak, head of Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which sits approximately 3 miles from where Russian forces are currently advancing on the battlefield.

