Yearender 2025: Major global conflicts that shook the world this year and continue to rage on In 2025, wars across Europe, Africa and the Middle East continued to shape global affairs, exposing major geopolitical rifts and worsening humanitarian crises. As the year closes, the world still yearns for tangible peace breakthroughs.

The year 2025 has been marked by intense global instability as multiple long-running wars and fresh escalations continued without resolution. From Eastern Europe to the heart of Africa and the volatile Middle East, armed conflicts have reshaped geopolitics, displaced millions and deepened humanitarian crises. Despite calls for peace at international forums, fighting persists with devastating consequences for civilians. This yearender review captures the key global conflicts that dominated headlines in 2025 and remain unresolved as the world heads into 2026.

Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022, remained one of the most significant wars of 2025. Despite diplomatic initiatives and peace proposals under discussion, fighting continued across multiple fronts. Recent developments include a new 20-point peace plan unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in coordination with the United States. However, key disagreements over territorial control and security guarantees mean the conflict is unresolved as of late 2025.

Israel-Palestinian violence and Gaza crisis

The long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained active in 2025 with particularly acute distress in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian situation there has deteriorated sharply, with widespread food insecurity and civilian hardship linked to ongoing hostilities and blockade conditions. Violence in both Gaza and the West Bank contributed to the continuing instability in the region throughout the year.

Sudan's Civil War

Sudan continued to grapple with a brutal civil war throughout 2025. The armed clash between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces showed no sign of ending, with hundreds of thousands killed and millions displaced. The conflict has also triggered acute food shortages and widespread displacement, making it one of Africa’s most tragic battle zones.

Democratic Republic of the Congo conflict

In eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, fighting persisted between government forces and the M23 rebel group backed by Rwandan support in early 2025. Despite attempts at a US-mediated peace agreement and talks involving regional leaders, violence, including territorial advances by the rebels and civilian suffering, continued through the year.

Myanmar internal conflict

The civil war in Myanmar did not abate in 2025, with the military government and various ethnic armed groups continuing their deadly struggle. Millions remain displaced amid escalating clashes, and humanitarian needs surged as aid was cut in multiple regions.

Other major ongoing tensions

Beyond these prominent wars, several other conflicts continued to simmer in 2025. Border clashes and tensions between neighbouring states such as Pakistan and Afghanistan flared intermittently and regional instability in parts of the Sahel, including extremist violence, persisted unsettled. These battles added layers of complexity to global security concerns and brought prolonged hardship to vulnerable populations in affected areas.

